Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
Wobble One
The Wobble One is an amazing new smartphone made in India by Wobble (ultra-fast rising Indian Consumer tech brand). Entirely designed and manufactured in India, it is a super-elegant device with flagship-grade engineering on board. Wobble One comes with pro-grade camera capabilities and a clean, bloatware-free software experience. The phone has a 6.67” AMOLED display (120Hz refresh) for stunning visuals, vibrant colours, and Dolby Vision on board. The 50 MP cameras in front and rear (Sony Lytia 600) are pro-grade and produce excellent images and video in all lighting scenarios. amazon.in
Super 73 MZFT
This nifty, ultra-compact e-bike from Super 73 comes with a range of up to 64 km and top speeds up to 32kph. It also has a modular battery system for easy switching. The bike weighs only 85lbs (38.5 kg) and can carry riders weighing up to 110 kg. The 500w motor is capable, with additional features, including head/tail LED lights, internal storage, a PAS display, and 2-piston hydraulic brakes. Great for urban mobility. super73.com
OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+
First off, OPPO is renowned for its sonic capabilities. They’ve been making phenomenal audio devices since 2005. Their new Encore Buds 3 Pro+ is an excellent TWS with noise cancelling at a remarkably affordable price. On usage, I noticed the Buds3 Pro+ is easy to set up and plays well with most devices, thanks to BT 5.4. It has a good range as well (10m+) allowing usage even further away from your smartphone.
On testing with various types of music, OTT, movies, and games, I found the sound quality to be accurate and balanced with a good amount of bass available when needed. Battery life is ace with about 40 hours on real-life usage (with case). Active noise cancelling (32dB) on board is fine for most scenarios, and calls are clear and loud courtesy, Dual-Mic AI Clear Call. IP 55 rating allows these to be used in a variety of environments. oppo.com
Kodak MotionX TV
Kodak’s new MotionX TVs come in multiple sizes (55,65 and 75 inch) with powerful 70w speakers and 120Hz MEMC for a smooth-viewing experience. Other goodies include a 4K QLED display, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos. The TVs run on Google TV and come with a full range of connectivity options, including Wifi, BT and multiple ports. flipkart.com