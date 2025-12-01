Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Wobble One

The Wobble One is an amazing new smartphone made in India by Wobble (ultra-fast rising Indian Consumer tech brand). Entirely designed and manufactured in India, it is a super-elegant device with flagship-grade engineering on board. Wobble One comes with pro-grade camera capabilities and a clean, bloatware-free software experience. The phone has a 6.67” AMOLED display (120Hz refresh) for stunning visuals, vibrant colours, and Dolby Vision on board. The 50 MP cameras in front and rear (Sony Lytia 600) are pro-grade and produce excellent images and video in all lighting scenarios. amazon.in

Super 73 MZFT

This nifty, ultra-compact e-bike from Super 73 comes with a range of up to 64 km and top speeds up to 32kph. It also has a modular battery system for easy switching. The bike weighs only 85lbs (38.5 kg) and can carry riders weighing up to 110 kg. The 500w motor is capable, with additional features, including head/tail LED lights, internal storage, a PAS display, and 2-piston hydraulic brakes. Great for urban mobility. super73.com