Bank manager among 3 nabbed in job fraud case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested three men, including an assistant bank manager, for allegedly targeting job seekers with false promises of lucrative foreign employment and duping a man of Rs 1.8 lakh after offering him a chef’s job in New Zealand, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of a man who had lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and was seeking work abroad. He received a message from a group named FLYABROAD 6 offering placements in New Zealand.

The complainant was offered a chef visa for Rs 2.80 lakh, and to build credibility, the accused shared fake visa copies and firm registration papers. Trusting the offer, he paid Rs 1.80 lakh, after which the accused stopped responding. The offer letter and travel ticket were later found fake.

“During investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was first deposited into a private bank mule account, then layered into another account to disguise its origins. Mule account holders were traced to Gurugram, and device locations pointed towards Anand district in Gujarat,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goel said.