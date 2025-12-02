Delhi air remains ‘very poor’ despite drop in farm fires, CSE study flags rising local emissions

NEW DELHI: Amid the worrying levels of pollution in Delhi, a new study on early winter in the capital and its adjoining areas have pointed out that the city’s air quality falls between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ even when the contribution of farm fires has reduced. This basically means that local sources are adding to the pollution.

As per the report released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the daily rise of PM2.5 and other toxic gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO), is largely released from vehicles and combustion sources.

Additionally, it has been noted that the longer term air quality trends in Delhi have also not shown much improvement. This hints at an urgent need for ‘deep rooted shifts in infrastructure and systems to upscale action to cut emissions from vehicles, industry, power plants, waste, and construction and household energy’, said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director at CSE.

The analysis is on the basis of air quality data from the portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).