Delhi air remains ‘very poor’ despite drop in farm fires, CSE study flags rising local emissions

NEW DELHI: Amid the worrying levels of pollution in Delhi, a new study on early winter in the capital and its adjoining areas have pointed out that the city’s air quality falls between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ even when the contribution of farm fires has reduced. This basically means that local sources are adding to the pollution.
As per the report released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the daily rise of PM2.5 and other toxic gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO), is largely released from vehicles and combustion sources.
Additionally, it has been noted that the longer term air quality trends in Delhi have also not shown much improvement. This hints at an urgent need for ‘deep rooted shifts in infrastructure and systems to upscale action to cut emissions from vehicles, industry, power plants, waste, and construction and household energy’, said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director at CSE.
The analysis is on the basis of air quality data from the portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Further, the report talks about the increasing presence of carbon monoxide (CO). “Nearly 22 monitoring stations recorded CO levels above the 8-hour standard on more than 30 of the 59 days, indicating persistent traffic-linked emissions,” the report stated. It also mentioned that Dwarka Sector 8 was the worst affected, followed by Jahangirpuri and North Campus DU.
According to Sharanjeet Kaur, deputy programme manager, Urban Lab, Clean Air unit in CSE, “What further stands out is the stubborn stability and the vast spread of the pollution levels across the NCR region as well as the worsening and proliferation of more pollution hotspots in the city.”
