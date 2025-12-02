Delhi govt to spend Rs 21 crore on free coaching for 2,200 meritorious students under Vidya Shakti Mission

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday informed that under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission, the government is spending Rs 21 crore to provide free professional coaching to 2,200 meritorious government school students for JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA, and CUET. Sood said that focus is being given to strengthen emotional, psychological and academic support ecosystems in schools.

The minister said that the flagship initiative aims to open new avenues of academic excellence and career opportunities for the youth.

The education minister said that 50 seats per course will be reserved for girl students in JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation, while CUET-UG will have 150 seats reserved for girls. Coaching will be provided through institutions including Aakash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus, and Ravindra Institute. Students will receive classroom coaching, live sessions, study material, and test preparation support, conducted after school hours and on weekends.