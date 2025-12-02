Delhi Police bust inter-state gang stealing and refurbishing cars; two arrested, two vehicles recovered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang involved in stealing and refurbishing vehicles with the arrest of two accused, and also recovered two cars, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sunil alias Bunty, 44, a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, and Anees Ahmed, 42, a resident of Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar. Sunil has repeated involvement in auto-lifting and was earlier arrested in Sonipat in 2022 and by the CIA Gurugram in 2025. Ahmed, a vehicle denting-painting mechanic for 20 years, purchased stolen vehicles for refurbishment and resale, an official said.

An ongoing crackdown on organised vehicle theft in the west district led to the dismantling of a well-structured inter-state automobile theft and disposal syndicate, police said.

“After a noticeable rise in auto-lifting incidents, dedicated technical and field teams were deployed to identify hotspots, examine CCTV footage and track recently released habitual offenders,” an officer said.

“On Saturday, a tip-off was received that Sunil alias Bunty, a previously convicted auto-lifter, had become active again and would visit Gurugram Sector-26 to negotiate stolen vehicles. Swift surveillance and tactical interception led to his arrest,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

Sunil confessed to stealing two vehicles from Vikaspuri and Begumpur and revealed that he had delivered them to Anees, a workshop owner involved in refurbishing and reselling stolen vehicles. A raid at Dichaun Road, led to Anees’s arrest. Two cars were recovered and seized, officials said.