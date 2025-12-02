Elderly man followed from bank, robbed of Rs 3.5 lakh in Swaroop Nagar; three arrested

NEW DELHI: Three men who posed as customers inside a bank, identified an easy target, and robbed an elderly man of Rs 3.5 lakh outside at a secluded spot in Swaroop Nagar area were arrested, police said on Monday.

“The incident took place on November 27. A senior citizen was robbed of Rs 3.5 lakh after withdrawing the amount from a bank in Burari. The victim was discreetly followed from the bank by a group of five people on two motorcycles,” a senior police officer said. At a secluded stretch near the Bawana–Narela belt, the accused robbed the man of the cash, police said.

“During investigation, police identified three people and nabbed them. They were identified as Karan (21), a resident of Gokalpuri; Sachin (22), a resident of Harsh Vihar; and Akash (24), a resident of Khekra in UP,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said. The other two absconding accused have been identified as Lovely (the alleged mastermind) and Mohan. Efforts are underway to arrest them, the officials said.

“The accused posed as customers inside the bank to conduct surveillance and identify a suitable target. The victim, an elderly man withdrawing Rs 3.5 lakh, was identified. Two accused followed him inside to confirm the withdrawal,” Swami said. Police recovered Rs 58,000 from the accused.