South Delhi fire; police search for man who escaped from footwear shop blaze

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police are trying to trace a man who escaped the four-storey building in south Delhi that was gutted by a fire that killed four people, with investigators suspecting petrol as the cause, an officer said on Monday.

The blaze erupted around 6.24 pm on Saturday at the ground floor of a footwear shop in a densely populated lane.Of the four dead, police have identified shop owner Satender, 38, and his sister Anita, 40.

Police said three friends from Najafgarh were buying shoes when the fire broke out. One escaped and has not contacted police or the victims’ families, while the other two are believed to be among the deceased. Investigation suggests a petrol can in the godown ignited, fuelling flames that spread through leather and plastic stock.