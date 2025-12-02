Glitchy Umeed portal stalls Waqf property uploads, leaving thousands at risk as Dec 5 deadline nears

NEW DELHI: With the Centre’s December 5 deadline just days away, Waqf boards across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are locked in a desperate race against time, not because of pending paperwork, but due to a near-dysfunctional digital portal that has brought the entire process to a standstill.

The Umeed portal, introduced by the Union government for uploading registered Waqf properties, has been plagued with technical failures so severe that staff across different states has been spending nights in their offices, working on rented mattresses and blankets, hoping to catch the system during the rare moments it comes alive. Officials say the portal typically becomes functional only in the dead of night, sometimes around 2 am, sometimes closer to 5 am and even then, the server crashes within 30 minutes.

The result is a massive backlog. Punjab, which has around 26,000 properties, has managed to upload only 12,000 so far, leaving a staggering 14,000 pending. Haryana, with over 12,000 properties, is struggling to clear the last 300 entries. Delhi, which has 2,250 properties, still has 650 left to upload.

In Delhi, Waqf Board CEO Azim-ul-Haque says the situation is even more precarious because not a single property has moved beyond the second level of verification. “There are three levels—maker, checker, and approver. I am the approver, and not even one property has reached my stage yet. The portal is poorly designed. We have been writing to the ministry but no issues have been resolved,” he said.