L-G visits FSL to review criminal law preparedness

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini to review the progress in implementation of the new criminal laws.

The L-G undertook a review of the FSL’s infrastructure, technical capabilities, and modernisation. He interacted with senior officers and scientific staff to assess challenges being faced by the divisions.

“The focus of the visit was to examine capacity building to dispose of POCSO cases in a time bound manner and also to clear the existing pendency of cases across various divisions, including Bio/DNA, cyber forensics, ballistics, chemistry and toxicology, amongst others.

The review aimed towards identifying bottlenecks for enhancing the efficiency and to ensure that the laboratory is fully prepared to meet the increased forensic demands under the new legal frameworks under BNS,” it said.