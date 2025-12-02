M F Husain's last kingdom: Lawh Wa Qalam museum in Doha opens to the public

2025 will be remembered as the year when Husain made the biggest comeback in the world of art. In March, he became the most expensive Indian artist ever with a record-breaking auction of his work ‘Gram Yatra’ (1954) for Rs 118 crores. The MF Husain museum opened to the public in Doha, his adopted home, last week — it’s a fitting finale for an artist who planned for his legacy beyond his life.

Spread across 3,000 square metres, the Lawh Wa Qalam museum established by Qatar Foundation in Education City, Doha, features the artist’s final works created in Qatar, including the Arab Civilization series. Personal objects and diverse works across genres and media that were made during his lifetime in India, prominently find a home in its galleries.

The opening night gala started with a grand video show that played across the huge façade of the museum building. Qatari royalty, global collectors Lakshmi Mittal, Gauri Khan, Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Indian artists Subodh Gupta and Riyas Komu along with other admirers, watched in awe as Husain’s paintings — his birds flying across the Mumbai sky, his Kathakali dancers teasing you with their eyes, his horses in full gallop and his camels — moved across the façade in animated glory.