MCD retenders waste contracts as Okhla, Bhalswa cleanup races against 2026 deadlines

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is not happy with the performance of companies involved in waste processing at its landfill sites and has taken the retendering route to onboard replacements. It will complete the re-tendering process at Okhla and Bhalswa sites within the next one month, officials said on Monday.

According to the deadline set by the MCD, the Okhla landfill should be cleared by July 2026 and the Bhalswa landfill by December 2026.

An official, who requested anonymity, said that the output of the previous companies which were responsible for waste processing was not satisfactory and will be changed.

Currently, the tendering process is at the stage of technical evaluation, officials aware of the matter said.

According to a senior official, the MCD’s target is that approximately 12,000 metric tonnes of solid waste and 6,000 metric tons of construction and demolition waste are cleared completely. Additionally, he said, the legacy waste in Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur sites would also be cleared completely. The deadline for the Ghazipur site has been set for December 2027.

“As of now, we are targeting that the solid waste generated on a daily basis should be zero within the next 1.5 years, and that is why we are attempting to clear solid waste every day,” he said. He also said that the heaps of wastes were accumulating because till now the waste was just being dumped and not being processed. “We are working on the targets and thereby monitoring on a daily basis,” he added.