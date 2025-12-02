Mercedes that hit 3 near Vasant Kunj mall dragged victims for few metres

NEW DELHI: The Mercedes car that mowed down three restaurant workers, killing one, in Vasant Kunj was speeding, being driven in a zigzag and rash manner, and dragged two of the victims for some distance, police said.

The accident took place near Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg on Sunday, killing Rohit Singh, while his colleagues Kapil Tamta and Lalit Mohan Bawari, all staffers at a restaurant in the mall, were injured, officials said.

According to the FIR, the three were waiting for a vehicle to return to their rented accommodation in Munirka after finishing their shift. “We had just reached the bus stop opposite the mall after finishing our work when a black Mercedes G63 coming from the Vasant Kunj side approached at high speed. The driver was driving the vehicle in a zigzag and negligent manner, first hitting the road divider and then swerving sharply towards the bus stop,” it stated.

Lalit, in his statement, said that upon seeing the vehicle lose control and head toward them, all three attempted to run toward the footpath, but the SUV rammed into them.