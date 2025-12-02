Trial court sends Al Falah University founder to 14-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday remanded Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the founder and chairman of Haryana’s Al-Falah University, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with an expanding money laundering investigation linked to the recent Red Fort blast.
The order came from Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan, after Siddiqui was produced before the court on the completion of his 13-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. He will remain in judicial custody till December 15.
Siddiqui moved a plea requesting permission to access his prescribed medication and spectacles while in judicial custody. The court allowed the request.
The ED’s probe intensified after a tragic incident on November 10, when a doctor associated with Al-Falah medical college allegedly detonated a car packed with chemical explosives near Delhi’s Red Fort.
The explosion claimed 15 lives and left several others injured, triggering scrutiny of individuals and institutions connected to the suspect. This put Al-Falah University and its leadership under the investigative lens of central agencies.
According to the ED’s FIR, Al-Falah University is accused of falsely representing its accreditation status, including misleading claims regarding NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956. Investigators allege that these misrepresentations were used to deceive students, parents, and other stakeholders for financial gain.
The ED stated that between 2018 and 2025, the university generated unusually high revenue of `415.10 crore. Despite this “meteoric rise” in income, the financial records reportedly do not align with the scale of assets accumulated by the Al-Falah group. During its searches, the ED claimed to have uncovered multiple shell companies tied to the group, along with evidence of violations under various other regulatory statutes.
Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His arrest followed the examination of evidence gathered during search operations at several premises linked to the institution.
The ED’s case stems from two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, both alleging that the university used fraudulent accreditation claims to secure undue advantages.
