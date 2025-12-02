Two killed after fire breaks out at shelter home in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two people died on Monday after a fire broke out at a shelter home in Vasant Vihar area, officials said. According to fire officials, they received information about the blaze at 3.30 pm at Coolie Camp near Vasant Vihar Metro station, after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control around 4 pm. Around 4.20 pm, officials reported two casualties — male charred bodies found at the site. Cooling operations are underway, a fire official said.

A police officer said they received a PCR call about a fire at Coolie Camp around 3.30 pm. Police rushed to the spot and found a fire at a shelter home operated by NGO. Fire brigade staff also arrived promptly and controlled the blaze.

Seven people were residing in the shelter home. Five were rescued safely, while two persons—Arjun, a resident of Sambal in UP, and Vikas—succumbed to the incident. Arjun worked as a sweeper in a hotel, officials said. A case has been registered at Vasant Vihar police station and further investigation is on, the officer added.