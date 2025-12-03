5 members of train theft gang held at IGIA

NEW DELHI: Five members of an interstate gang were arrested for allegedly being involved in stealing gold, cash and valuables from passengers travelling on long-distance trains, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered at Miraj Railway Police Station in Maharashtra regarding the theft of jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from a train in Pune.

On Sunday, Delhi Police got a tip-off from Miraj Railway police station regarding five wanted criminals involved in the case. They were travelling from Goa to Delhi via flight and arriving at IGI Airport, a senior police officer said.

Based on the information, a police team immediately rushed to IGI Airport and laid a trap. After keeping close surveillance, they apprehended notorious criminals involved in the case.

They have been identified as Hawa Singh (65), Amit Kumar (35), Kuldeep (34), Ajay (36), and Monu (32), all residents of Haryana. Some silver articles weighing 177gwere recovered from their possession, which were stolen from passengers, DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.