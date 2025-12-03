CM reviews Delhi’s winter action plan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has finalised arrangements to protect homeless citizens in winter, claiming that adequate night shelters are fully operational across the city.

The government stated that, under the Winter Action Plan this year, officials have been directed to ensure that hospitals do not face any shortage of blankets or other essentials required to protect patients from the cold.

Officials reported that Delhi has 197 permanent night shelters with a capacity for approximately 18,000 individuals at present. Of the 250 temporary night shelters planned across different localities, 204 have already been set up and equipped with the required facilities.

She further instructed departments to identify and implement measures to safeguard schoolchildren from the adverse impact of low temperature. In this regard, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also issued directions to ensure proper winter arrangements in Anganwadi and childcare centres. She has mandated that heaters and other protective facilities be provided for security guards deployed in government buildings.

Gupta on Tuesday reviewed the Winter Action Plan preparations, during which Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from all departments concerned were present. The CM was informed that arrangements have been made to provide safe shelter to the homeless and economically weaker sections during the winter months.

Officials said that all shelters are currently operational and will be monitored continuously till 15 March to ensure that no homeless person faces any inconvenience. Officials also informed the CM that the ‘Rain Basera’ mobile app continues to function effectively to provide real-time information and ensure the safety of homeless citizens.