Cops reunite 84 people under Operation Milap in Nov

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police in the southwest district has reunited 84 people, including 30 children, with their families under “Operation Milap” in November. Apart from this, a total of 1,201 missing people -- 399 minors and 802 adults -- recovered by the southwest district this year till November 30.

According to the police, they launched search operations after receiving the report of missing or kidnapped individuals. Local enquiries played a crucial role, in addition to efforts such as checking CCTV footage and showing the photographs of the kidnapped children or missing persons and suspects at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands, and railway stations.

Enquiries were also conducted with bus drivers, conductors, and vendors to trace the movement of the missing or kidnapped individuals. Local informers were also roped in during the search operations.

“As a result of these swift and coordinated efforts, southwest district police succeeded in tracing 84 missing people -- 30 children and 54 adults -- between January 1 and November 30 under Operation Milap,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goel said.

Nine missing children -- one boy and eight girls -- were traced by the Kapashera police station. In addition, 14 missing people—eight males and six females—were also traced. Similarly, Vasant Kunj North traced two girls and two adults, Sagarpur located eight adults, Kishangarh reunited two girls and seven adults and RK Puram recovered one minor girl and one adult among other stations.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had traced and reunited 75 missing people, including 28 missing or kidnapped children, with their families in October under the operation.