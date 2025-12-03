Delhi

Court extends NIA custody of Delhi blast accused Jasir Wani by seven days

Delhi terror blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) being taken from Patiala House Court, Delhi.
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of Jasir Bilal Wani, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, by seven days.

Wani was produced in court as his current 7-day custody, granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, on November 27, was set to end on Wednesday.

A resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar by the NIA on November 17 for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly November 10 car blast that killed 13 people near Red Fort in Delhi.

So far, the NIA has arrested seven people in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

