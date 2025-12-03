Delhi government approves revamp of 400 km roads by March in major infra push

NEW DELHI: In a major infrastructure push, the Delhi government has approved a plan to redevelop over 400 kilometres of roads by March next year, leveraging both Central Road Fund (CRF) and State-funded projects.

Spearheaded by the Public Works Department (PWD), the initiative aims to upgrade Delhi’s road network with modern engineering standards, reduced congestion points, and strict accountability mechanisms.

The redevelopment blueprint spans 402 kilometres, of which 300.917 kilometres are under CRF and 100.944 kilometres under the state government funding. This dual-funding model accelerates execution while ensuring uniform improvement across key mobility corridors in the city.

About the approved plan, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that Delhi deserves world-class roads built with honesty, speed, and zero tolerance for corruption. This is not just road construction- this is about setting new standards for mobility in the capital.

The CRF component focuses on high-traffic corridors and arterial routes critical to inter-state and intra-city movement. Key stretches includes Eastern Approach Road, Wazirabad – 3.56 kilometres, Road No. 68, North East Delhi – 2.20 kilometres, old GT Road upgradation – 0.799 kilometres, Road No. 59, Loni Border stretch – 1.10 kilometres, Narela–Alipur Road strengthening – 1.80 kilomettres, Bhajanpura–Yamuna Vihar Main Road – 1.25 kilometres, Seelampur–Shastri Park Corridor – 1.05 kilometres and Karawal Nagar Road – 2.5 kilometres.

Tenders for several CRF projects have already been floated, with completion targets set for February–March.