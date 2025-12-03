Delhi’s min temp to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in next 3 days
NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday stated that the minimum temperature in the capital is likely to fall by about 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days. Additionally, cold wave conditions are expected to be witnessed in certain areas of Delhi on December 5.
In terms of the pollution levels, the air quality is expected to worsen further and as AQI in the city on Tuesday continued to be in the “very poor” category.
After a fall in the temperature over the next three days, the subsequent 2-3 days are expected to see a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius. The IMD release further noted that no significant change is likely in maximum temperatures during next 24 hours and both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal (-1.6 to -03.0°C) to appreciably below normal (-3.1 to -05.0°C) during the above stated period.
In addition to that, a shallow fog is likely to be witnessed during morning hours between December 3 and 8. However, what’s crucial is that the IMD said that there will be cold wave conditions at isolated places on 5th December 2025 over Delhi.
Talking about the same, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology & Climate Change said, “After the clearance of this Western Disturbance, we can expect cold northerly winds to once again reach Delhi and neighboring regions, leading to drop in night temperatures by 4-5 degrees around December 5. Cold wave conditions might grip some parts.”
He further said that it will also be the time when winds will pick up pace and might bring much needed relief from the poor air quality. “At present, light and calm winds combined with increased moisture levels have deteriorated air quality levels,” he added. The AQI in the capital was recorded to be 392 on Tuesday.