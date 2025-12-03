Delhi’s min temp to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in next 3 days

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday stated that the minimum temperature in the capital is likely to fall by about 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days. Additionally, cold wave conditions are expected to be witnessed in certain areas of Delhi on December 5.

In terms of the pollution levels, the air quality is expected to worsen further and as AQI in the city on Tuesday continued to be in the “very poor” category.

After a fall in the temperature over the next three days, the subsequent 2-3 days are expected to see a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius. The IMD release further noted that no significant change is likely in maximum temperatures during next 24 hours and both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal (-1.6 to -03.0°C) to appreciably below normal (-3.1 to -05.0°C) during the above stated period.