Hospital staffer steals jewellery of dead patient, video goes viral

NEW DELHI: Gold jewellery of a patient was allegedly stolen by a private hospital staffer after the former passed away in east Delhi’s Shahdara area. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are investigating the matter. A purported video of the incident, which was making rounds on social media showing a staffer stole jewellery from the patient.

A senior police officer said that on November 11, a resident of Pandav Nagar, Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara, filed a complaint where it was alleged that he got his mother admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital in Krishna Nagar.

The patient was advised to shift to another hospital, following which the attendant went to call an ambulance.

“My mother was put on oxygen as soon as we admitted her. When the doctors asked us to shift her, I stepped out to call an ambulance,” said the patient’s son.

However, after he came back inside, he found that the earrings and ear chain that his mother was wearing had gone missing. The complainant brought the incident to the notice of hospital administration. “We have received only the earrings, but not the chain,” he added.