It’s an attack on privacy: Kejriwal on govt’s Sanchar Saathi app order

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday criticised the Centre’s move mandating the Sanchar Saathi app on every new and existing mobile phone, calling it an unprecedented intrusion into personal liberty and a step that undermines the foundations of a democracy.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the government’s decision amounts to a brazen attack on individual privacy, noting that no democracy in the world has ever attempted such a move and that the government’s own notification fails to mention consent or offer citizens the option to delete the app.

Kejriwal took to social media platform, X and wrote: “The Modi government’s diktat to all mobile manufacturers to install Sanchar Saathi app on all new and existing phones is a brazen attack on individual privacy and liberty. No democracy in the world has ever attempted to do so.”

“The notification issued by the government has no mention of seeking individual consent to install the app or providing the option to delete it at any time.

The Aam Aadmi Party condemns such gross dictatorial actions and demands immediate withdrawal of the notification,” said Kejriwal. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its, as claimed, fraud reporting app Sanchar Saathi is pre-installed in all new devices within 90 days.