MCD by-polls result: BJP wins 7, AAP 3, Congress 1 as turnout dips sharply

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for the bypolls in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards was completed on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning seven seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning three.

The Congress and the AIFB also opened their accounts in the Delhi civic body by winning one seat each.

BJP’s Manisha Devi won from the Dwarka ward, Sarla Chaudhari from Vinod Nagar, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Anjum Mandal from Greater Kailash, Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh and Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk.

AAP’s Ranjana Arora won from Naraina, Anil from Mundka and Ram Swarup Kanojia from Dakshin Puri ward. Congress candidate Suresh Chaudhary won from Sangam Vihar, while AIFB’s Mohammad Imran won from Chandni Mahal ward.

Of the 12 wards where voting was held on 30 November, nine were earlier held by the BJP and the remaining by the Aam Aadmi Party. The voter turnout stood at 38.51 per cent, significantly lower than the 50.47 per cent recorded in the 2022 MCD elections for 250 wards.

The State Election Commission set up ten counting centres at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali. Each centre handled counting for specific wards, with strong room facilities and secure entry and exit protocols.