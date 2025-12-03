No ‘compulsory retirement’ for MCD teacher: L-G

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G V K Saxena has reduced the penalty of an MCD teacher in an appeal case. The teacher, earlier awarded “Compulsory Retirement” by the MCD Commissioner, will now face a lighter penalty.

Saxena has ordered for a reduction of “one stage in the pay scale for one year, without cumulative effect” i.e. the pay of the teacher will be moved down by one level for one year and then restored to normal.

An FIR was registered against Vikram, the accused MCD teacher, after his wife alleged that he assaulted their son for failing to recite mathematical tables and became violent when confronted.

This FIR came after a prior complaint dated April 2, 2021, which was made by the teacher to the local police, wherein he has alleged harassment by his wife’s family members, the official said.