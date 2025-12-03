Reforms help DDA garner nearly Rs 1.5K cr in plot e-auction: Officials

NEW DELHI: Reforms initiated by Lt Governor V K Saxena have led to a major boost in the Delhi Development Authority’s revenues, with its latest round of e-auction of plots fetching over twice the reserve price, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the DDA received bids worth Rs 1,494.67 crore against the reserve price of Rs 629.19 crore for 81 plots across residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and group housing categories auctioned between November 21 and 27.

The industrial category emerged as a major driver, with 41 plots attracting Rs 272.39 crore as the highest bids ‘ 413 per cent above the reserve price of Rs 53.08 crore. Ten institutional plots with a reserve price of Rs 224.80 crore received bids totalling Rs 307.71 crore.

Bidding for 17 residential plots yielded Rs 166.06 crore, 219 per cent higher than the reserve price of Rs 52.05 crore. In the commercial category, 10 plots with a reserve price of Rs 44.32 crore garnered bids worth Rs 106.02 crore ‘ 139 per cent above the reserve price. Group housing plots in Dwarka saw an intense competition. Two plots in Sector 27, with a combined reserve price of Rs 254.94 crore, fetched Rs 642.49 crore.