Trade licence to merge with property tax

NEW DELHI: In a major reform aimed at improving ease of doing business, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday approved a proposal to subsume the General Trade/Storage Licence (GTL), issued under Section 417 of the DMC Act, 1957 within the property tax payment system. The move will eliminate the need for a separate application or licence document for traders and business owners.

Under the new system, the trade licence fee will be paid along with the annual property tax, and the payment receipt itself will serve as a valid General Trade/Storage Licence, subject to compliance with pollution control, fire safety and other statutory norms prescribed by concerned authorities.

Chaired by Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, the House welcomed the decision as a major step towards transparent and citizen-centric governance. “This will bring immense relief to Delhi’s business community by removing redundant processes and curbing avenues for harassment.

By merging the licensing process with property tax, the MCD has made the system simpler, more transparent and truly business-friendly,” he said. He added that the corporation remained committed to supporting honest taxpayers and ensuring smoother and more efficient governance.

“This move will reduce the compliance burden without compromising safety norms or revenue obligations,” the Mayor said. As part of the reform, the licence fee has been fixed at 15 per cent of the applicable property tax of the premises. This replaces the earlier complex fee structure, which varied according to type of trade, area and category of locality.