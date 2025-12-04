Himalayan Voices Rising at India’s Table

In 2019, I watched a small but stirring film called Axone, set in Delhi and threaded through the everyday lives of young people from the north East. What stayed with me long after the credits rolled was not only its humour or its gentle storytelling, but the quiet ache beneath it. The film speaks of the rawness of being treated as an outsider in your own country, of being seen as the other because of the way you look, the way you speak, the food you cook or the scent rising from your kitchen. It names this simmering prejudice with lightness, yet with clarity.

Axone, or akhuni, the fermented soybean paste at the heart of the story, becomes a metaphor in itself. Its sharp, earthy aroma arrives before the dish does, a perfume built from smoke, time and tradition. For many communities in Nagaland it is the taste of home. For many in the north it is labelled strange. And that is where the wound sits. In our cities, food that does not resemble what someone grew up eating is often met with suspicion, as if unfamiliarity were something to correct. It is an injustice to the breadth of our geography and the cultural abundance that comes with it.

I think of this often when I remember my college years. We would wander through Majnu ka Tila, drawn by the steam curling out of kitchen windows and the promise of something new simmering around the corner. It was there I first tasted la phing, cool and smooth against the heat of the day, and shaphale with its crisp edges and soft centre. Tingmo pulled apart like warm clouds and ema datchi carried a depth of comfort I had never known. I can still recall the fragrance of chilli and broth drifting through narrow lanes alive with chatter. Those meals felt like a doorway to a larger India, one most of us were never taught to imagine.

Today, Humayunpur in South Delhi holds that same spark of discovery. It has grown into a neighbourhood where food from the north Eastern states, Sikkim and Tibet is not only served but welcomed, and where palates have slowly begun to widen. This shift owes much to the rising interest in micro regional cuisines and even more to the home cooks and chefs who carry their heritage forward with care. Delhi based home-chefs like Snehalata Saikia and Tanisha Phanbuh remind Delhi that diversity is not a slogan. It is lived, cooked, shared and passed on.