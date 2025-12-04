SC asks six 2020 Delhi riots accused to submit permanent addresses before next hearing

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed six accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case to furnish their permanent addresses before the next date of hearing on December 9. The direction came during the hearing of their bail pleas.

A two-judge Bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N V Anjaria asked the accused to submit their erstwhile residential details to the court. The six accused who have approached the apex court seeking bail are Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed and Mohd Saleem Khan.

The court sought clarification on their current status and place of residence while considering the bail petitions. When the Bench asked for the present address of the accused, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for one of them, responded that their present address was jail.

Justice Kumar clarified that the court required their permanent or erstwhile addresses, to which Dave stated that the accused would furnish the same. The Delhi Police opposed the bail pleas, seeking dismissal of the petitions. All six accused have denied the allegations and maintained their innocence in the matter. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had rejected the bail pleas of several accused, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Shadab Ahmed and others, on September 2, this year.