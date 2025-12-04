Strokes of Red

Empathy, emotions brimming from the heart – Smriti Dixit's latest solo show, Whispered Continuum, at Art Alive Gallery in New Delhi, is awash with these. Coiled and knotted intricacies in the sculptural installations also come alive in monochromatic palettes, mostly in red, black and white.

Dixit considers red a most powerful colour, symbolising power, passion, love, violence, pain and everything that symbolises strength; it’s an artist's boon and curse. But are red and black installations with a tinge of white on display also tapping into the festive mood with Christmas around the corner?

The artist says, for her, the colour speaks of the struggles of an artist, sometimes because of a passion felt deep. The shades of red expresses nuanced reflections on the cycles of growth, decay, and renewal that define both nature and human experience, she adds.

The beauty of the ordinary

Dixit’s works on display till January 5 are imaginative recreations of sensations and memories. The artworks reflect her deep personal connection with nature, and the inspiration from the coastal flora near her home in suburban Mumbai. “It’s a celebration of the beauty of the ordinary. I understand how rare it is to be ordinary today. I like to describe my work as an array of different wavelengths that capture the essence of germination. Things don’t simply appear in nature — they germinate slowly, taking the time they need,” she says.

The life-size installation in the gallery of a tree, is a recreation of a tree Dixit saw each day on her way to work in Mumbai. As the years passed, the tree’s grandeur did not diminish, but a construction project obstructed her view. In the installation, the artist has used pink and white knitting to depict its flowering and her memory of it. “'The fact that an installation looks like a blossom to you and it's the same memory that inspired me to create it, connects us,' says Dixit. The power of shared experience is important for her.