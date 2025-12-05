1,500 kg spurious ghee seized during raid in Delhi's Alipur

NEW DELHI: large-scale spurious ‘desi ghee’ manufacturing unit was busted in the Alipur area, with police seizing 1,500 kg of clarified butter along with 55 litres of synthetic essence used to prepare it, police said.

A senior police officer said that information was received on Tuesday regarding an illegal ghee manufacturing factory operating in the area. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was informed, and a joint team conducted a raid following due legal procedures under the new law.

“During the search, the team found large quantities of ready-for-distribution spurious ghee stored in tins, cartons and packets. Samples were seized by FSSAI for laboratory examination,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said, “A total of 1,500 litres of spurious desi ghee and 55 litres of essence used for making ghee have been recovered.”

During investigation, it was found that the factory was being run by Gyanendra Singh, who has allegedly been manufacturing fake desi ghee since 1995 and operating from the present address since 2014. He supplied the product across Delhi and adjoining states, Swami added. Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway.