AAP questions plan for liquor shops in malls

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Delhi government is planning to open premium liquor showrooms inside metro stations and shopping malls. Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the same BJP, which earlier objected to “too many” liquor vends, is now pushing for showrooms at high-footfall locations.

During a media interaction, Bharadwaj said that when the AAP government was in power, it had reduced the number of liquor vends across the city. Despite this, BJP leaders kept alleging that the AAP administration had increased liquor shops. “The BJP created a major uproar over it. Today, the same BJP leaders are talking about opening liquor showrooms in Delhi,” he said.

He added that the BJP government wants liquor showrooms placed at such locations so that even those who do not drink are encouraged to consume alcohol. “On one hand, they will shut down Mohalla Clinics that provide free healthcare, and on the other, they will open large premium liquor showrooms in malls and metro stations,” Bharadwaj said.

He questioned why the government needs showrooms inside shopping malls.