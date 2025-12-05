Delhi government gives Rs 10 lakh aid to Yamuna victim’s family

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has extended an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of deceased Kuldeep Nailwal, who lost his life after slipping into the Yamuna River last month in the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency. The cheque was handed over by Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra.

Nailwal died on October 4, 2025, after falling into the river near Sonia Vihar. Offering condolences, Mishra said the government stands firmly with the family and assured that they will not face any shortage of support. He added that the administration is in constant touch with them.

Mishra also assured that arrangements would soon be made for Deepa Nailwal’s employment, while he would personally take responsibility for the daughter’s education.