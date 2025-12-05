Delhi government's TB drive goes big, announces target of screening 50 lakh people

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday reviewed the implementation of the TB Elimination Programme during a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. Senior Health

Department officials and doctors from the TB cell assessed the progress made under the national TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, earlier known as the 100-day TB campaign.

The government said around 8.78 lakh individuals have been screened and nearly 3.8 lakh chest X-rays conducted, aiding early detection and timely treatment initiation.

Delhi has set a target of screening 50 lakh people. The capital currently has 190 diagnostic centres and 365 treatment centres offering free TB care. Officials said Delhi has achieved 99% of the National TB Elimination Programme target for January–November 2025. The government highlighted strong community participation through the Nikshay Mitra Initiative, which provides nutritional, vocational, diagnostic and psychological support to TB patients.

Delhi has registered 4,313 Nikshay Mitras, who have distributed 2,23,457 food baskets to support 1,03,593 patients. Singh credited the progress to coordinated efforts among departments, community involvement and the commitment of healthcare workers.

“We will continue to strengthen our screening, support systems, and community participation to ensure that every TB patient receives timely care and nutrition. Our mission is clear—Delhi will play a leading role in making TB Mukt Bharat a reality,” Singh said.