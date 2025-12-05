Delhi HC asks MEA to facilitate communication between Celina Jaitly, her brother

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed the Centre to facilitate communication between actor Celina Jaitly and her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (retd), a former Indian Army officer who has been detained in the UAE for over a year.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the actor seeking effective legal representation and basic information regarding her brother’s welfare and legal status. According to the petition, Major Vikrant has been residing in the UAE since 2016 and was working with the MATITI Group, which deals in trading, consultancy, and risk-management services.

The plea claimed that he was “illegally abducted and detained” in the UAE on September 6 last year. It further alleged that despite the passage of more than a year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been unable to secure clear information about his condition or legal proceedings.

On November 3, the court had sought a response from the Centre. During Thursday’s hearing, Justice Sachin Datta directed the MEA to inform Major Vikrant during the next consular access visit that his sister wishes to speak with him.