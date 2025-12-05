Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on plea seeking transfer of probe in Class 10 student suicide case

NEW DELHI: In a latest update in the Delhi student suicide case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the CBI on a plea seeking transfer of the probe to the agency.

The plea was filed by the father of the class 10 student who allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a train at Rajendra Place metro station. Following his death, a suicide note was recovered from the boy that named four teachers and accused them of sustained mental harassment.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections related to abetment of suicide.

On Thursday, Justice Neena Bansal was hearing the plea by the boy’s father. The petition filed by the father stated that the transfer of probe from the Delhi Police to CBI was ‘necessary to ensure an independent, transparent, and credible inquiry into the matter and to uphold the rights of the deceased as well as other students who continue to suffer due to the persistent harassment and mistreatment by the teachers’.