Delhi Police makes IFSO an independent unit, sets up cyber stations in all 15 districts

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police, previously part of the Special Cell, will now operate as an independent unit. According to an order issued on Wednesday, all personnel assigned to IFSO will report directly to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), the head of the unit.

“The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit presently functioning under Special Cell, henceforth will function as a separate Unit for administrative purposes, and all personnel (posted in IFSO) shall report to DCP/IFSO being Head of the Unit,” the order stated.

In addition, Delhi Police have established dedicated cyber police stations across all 15 districts of the national capital. In February 2019, then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) and the Delhi Police’s cyber crime unit, CyPAD (Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection). Singh termed cyber crime as the “biggest challenge” and hoped the facility would help tackle it effectively.

The CyPAD was later renamed IFSO. Amid rising cyber crimes, Delhi Police in October lowered the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cyber financial fraud cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, allowing quicker redressal and stronger digital policing. Victims of online frauds involving Rs 1 lakh and above can now file e-FIRs at any police station. Earlier, cyber complaints were directed to the national helpline 1930 or online. The Delhi Police receive over 3,000 calls regarding cyber frauds on helpline number 1930 every day.