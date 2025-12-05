Delhi turns fortress for Putin’s two-day visit

NEW DELHI: With Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving in the national capital for a two-day visit, Delhi has been placed under an extensive security blanket, particularly across central parts of the city. Multi-layered security arrangements have been implemented along all routes likely to be used by the visiting head of state.

Heavy deployment of personnel has been carried out, with agencies instructed to maintain continuous surveillance throughout the visit.

The New Delhi region has been decked up with welcome posters and Russian flags at several prominent locations.

According to a senior police officer, around 5,000 security personnel have been deployed, with senior officials supervising arrangements related to security, traffic and area sanitisation. “Continuous coordination between agencies is underway, with instructions issued to maintain maximum vigilance,” the officer said.

Another officer said that Delhi Police’s SWAT units, snipers and quick response teams have been stationed at strategic points. Multiple security agencies, including Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin’s personal security, are overseeing the movement of the Russian President from arrival to departure. All routes have been sensitised and equipped with high-definition CCTV cameras and technical monitoring systems.

Anti-drone mechanisms, dog squads and mounted police have also been deployed as part of the enhanced security measures. Vehicle checking has been strengthened across the capital, especially at border points.