Delhi’s haunted sites? 'Ghosted' author Eric Chopra says neglect is the real horror

Jamali Kamboh flourished as a poet and courtier in the court of Sikandar Lodhi of the Delhi Sultanate as well as of Mughal emperor Babur who defeated the Lodhis. Jamali died during an expedition to Gujarat led by emperor Humayun and was buried in Mehrauli — a resting place he had chosen for himself.

“But if you ever find yourself in Mehrauli and ask anyone about him [Jamali], you would never hear his name being taken alone,” Delhi’s well-known history buff Eric Chopra writes in his book Ghosted: Delhi’s Haunted Monuments (Speaking Tiger). “It is always in companionship with Kamali, the identity that local lore has given to the mystery man buried beside him.”

Chopra notes that there are several theories about who Kamali might have been — Jamali’s sibling, disciple, friend, or even lover. However, the man’s true identity remains unknown. Local legends also speak of a jinn that inhabits the site, eerie sensations felt by visitors, and other unsettling stories. Chopra even recalls being advised to tie his hair before stepping inside the site.