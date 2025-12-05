Former Mizoram governor, Swaraj Kaushal, passes away at 73

NEW DELHI: Former Mizoram Governor and senior lawyer Swaraj Kaushal, husband of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and father of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, passed away on Thursday at the age of 73.

Bansuri paid an emotional tribute, calling his affection, discipline and patriotism the “light of my life,” and said she believed he had “reunited with her mother in eternal peace.” Leaders across party lines paid their respects at the Lodhi Road cremation ground.

Born on July 12, 1952, in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Kaushal served as Mizoram Governor from 1990 to 1993 and was Haryana MP from 1998 to 2004.

An expert on Northeast affairs, he played a key role in the 1986 Mizoram Peace Accord and became the state’s first Advocate General in 1987.