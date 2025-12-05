Police issues traffic advisory, announces curbs across central Delhi for Putin’s visit

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for Friday in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit, announcing special arrangements and restrictions across central Delhi.

From 10 am to 11.30 am, parking and halting will be prohibited on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath.

Vehicles parked there will be towed and prosecuted. Several key stretches, including Sardar Patel Marg and Akbar Road, will face diversions, while alternative routes such as Vande Matram Marg and Raisina Road have been suggested. Additional restrictions will apply from 11 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm on Janpath, Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road and nearby areas.