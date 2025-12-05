Sanitation, roads in MCD's Rs 17,000 crore budget

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will present its proposed budget for 2026-27 on Friday with an estimated outlay of Rs 17,000 crore.

Officials said the budget will prioritise sanitation, road and drain maintenance, clearing of legacy waste dumps and boosting revenue generation. The presentation comes after a two-year gap, with the Standing Committee set to review the proposal in a special meeting.

The committee had remained non-functional due to a prolonged legal dispute between the BJP and AAP, delaying key decisions. In its absence, the MCD Commissioner had been presenting the budget directly in the House.

The 18-member committee was reconstituted following the Delhi civic polls this year. The Standing Committee, responsible for financial approvals over Rs 5 crore, is crucial for finalising major civic projects. Its absence had stalled several sanitation and policy initiatives. Officials said the 2026-27 budget will outline spending priorities for improving civic services and urban infrastructure. Last year, Commissioner Ashwini Kumar had presented a Rs 17,006 crore budget for 2025-26. Sanitation, health and education continue to account for the largest share of MCD spending.

Meanwhile, the corporation has approved a reform subsuming the General Trade/Storage License into the property tax payment system.