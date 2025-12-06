BJP shutting 95 mohalla clinics while opening liquor shops in Delhi: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Delhi government is set to shut down 95 more mohalla clinics built during the Arvind Kejriwal government, even as premium liquor showrooms are being planned at metro stations and in malls.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned where patients who depended on these clinics would now seek treatment and medicines.

“The government first shut clinics operating in rented premises, then those within a one-km, and later a 1.6-km radius of other health facilities, indicating an intent to eliminate mohalla clinics completely. At the same time, large glamourised liquor showrooms are being promoted in the malls and metro stations,” Bharadwaj claimed.

He added, “The government is concerned for alcohol drinkers. They want liquor shops and showrooms visible everywhere, including every metro station and malls. Alcohol consumers should face no inconvenience. But the poor and elderly who regularly got medicines for sugar, diabetes, heart ailments and blood pressure from Mohalla Clinics will now have to walk kilometres and go far for medicines. Alcohol, however, must be available right at the metro station. What kind of government is this? Why doesn’t it understand its people’s pain?”