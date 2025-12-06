CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates key development projects in Shalimar Bagh constituency

NEW DELHI: Aiming to strengthen basic civic amenities, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated and inspected multiple development projects across the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency. She dedicated newly constructed roads, drains and several public facilities in various blocks to residents.

Gupta inaugurated new road and drainage works in the KU, FU, ED and ND blocks of Pitampura and inspected the boundary wall being constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

She said the redevelopment of both front and back lanes in these blocks is being taken up on priority to improve civic infrastructure and commuting conditions for locals. The chief minister also carried out a detailed inspection of civic amenities in the GP Block Seva Basti area. She reviewed the ongoing construction of a toilet block, an Atal Canteen, an Arogya Mandir and a drinking water ATM, and directed officials to ensure early completion and operationalisation of the facilities. She further said that several large-scale projects are progressing at a fast pace, including a multi-level parking facility, a community hall, a major auditorium, park revamping and the renovation of DDA markets across the constituency.

Gupta said, “Development work will continue uninterrupted, with the aim of bringing visible transformation to the region over the next five years.”