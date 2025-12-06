Couple die due to suffocation after fire breaks out in their grocery shop in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old grocery shop owner, Vineet and his wife, Renu, died after a fire erupted outside the shop, causing severe suffocation, in Delhi’s Tikri Kalan area on Saturday.

The police team immediately reached the spot.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the fire occurred due to a suspected short circuit in the shop counter area, igniting plastic packets hanging around the counter.

Due to fire and smoke, the couple was unable to come out. In an attempt to escape, they lowered the shutter but got trapped inside, leading to severe suffocation.

"The police team forced open the shutter using a wooden log and immediately shifted both victims to Oscar Hospital, Bahadurgarh, where they were declared brought dead", a police officer said.

The crime team and fire brigade inspected the scene, and further proceedings under the law are being initiated.