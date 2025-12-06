Delhi CM Gupta warns DMRC against pollution negligence

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta has instructed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that under no circumstances should its construction activities cause pollution. She also directed the DMRC to ensure regular cleaning and removal of garbage from beneath its elevated corridors.

The Chief Minister said the government and its departments are working on a war footing against pollution, and any negligence contributing to it will not be tolerated. She added that she would soon visit ongoing Metro construction sites and that stringent action will follow if lapses are found.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting on Friday with senior DMRC officials. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and officers from several city departments were also present.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over continuous complaints that heavy dust is rising from Metro construction sites and that adequate dust-mitigation measures have not been implemented. Citizens have also reported that even after Metro work is completed, roads, footpaths and other infrastructure remain unrepaired, causing pollution and traffic congestion.

The CM said she herself has seen heaps of garbage under elevated Metro routes, indicating neglect in ensuring cleanliness. She remarked that while the Metro actively uses its elevated structures for advertising, cleanliness and maintenance appear ignored.

During the meeting, DMRC officials informed her that dust-control measures are being implemented at construction sites and that cleaning under elevated routes has begun. Even in areas falling under other departments, the Metro has started clearing waste on its own.

Gupta instructed the DMRC to mandatorily use modern dust-control technologies, ensure covered storage of construction materials, carry out regular water sprinkling and prevent soil or debris from spilling onto roads.