Delhi government ropes in corporates for upkeep of key roads, flyovers under CSR

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has handed over several road stretches and flyovers to major companies such as GMR, IOCL and Vedanta to ensure their upkeep and maintenance.

CM Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the move will help combat pollution as corporate partners will take responsibility for maintaining the designated stretches.

An MoU between the Delhi government and GMR was signed on Friday, under which the company will maintain, clean and beautify the stretch from Azadpur Market to Inderlok for three years, she said.

“Several major companies in Delhi are being roped in as partners through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes,” the Chief Minister said. She added that GMR will undertake jet cleaning, drip irrigation, plantation and greening along with routine upkeep and overall beautification of the corridor.

The project will continue for three years, with GMR undertaking the work at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore under its CSR initiatives. The work has already started. The announcements were made at the Delhi Secretariat during the signing of an MoU between the Public Works Department (PWD) and the GMR Group.

Additionally, the Delhi government, in collaboration with several corporate partners, will redevelop and beautify many important roads and flyovers across the city through CSR support.

These include major corridors such as the Madhuban Chowk–Mukarba Chowk stretch; the Chirag Delhi, Panchsheel Club and IIT flyovers; the Punjabi Bagh Flyover and Aurobindo Marg; Munirka Flyover; the Punjabi Bagh Flyover (Ram Mandir side) on the Outer Ring Road; Netaji Subhash Place Flyover; the Oberoi–Lodhi Road Flyover; and the Karampura Flyover, among others.