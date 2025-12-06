Delhi's new mini Ethiopia corner

There’s a new surprise in the quiet lanes of central Delhi this week: the newly opened Ethiopian Cultural Centre, a space that feels like getting a passport to East Africa without leaving the capital. Located in Chanakyapuri, it is equal parts café, museum, and a community space, and transports you to the plains of East Africa as it were.

The cultural centre is the brainchild of H.E. Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of Ethiopia to India and the two deputy heads of mission of the embassy, H.E. Molalign Asfaw and H.E. Bizunesh Meseret. “This centre is a mini Ethiopia in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, and the only one of its kind among all 54 African nations here,” says the Ambassador.

The space, designed by Devashish Kishore (who is also the managing director), reflects Ethiopian lifestyle and aesthetics. Bamboo and wood dominate the interiors, with deep earth tones and vernacular motifs on the walls that draw inspiration from Lalibela — the famous rock-cut churches in northern Ethiopia and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The interiors are also adorned with yellow meskel flowers, symbols of fertility, rebirth, and hope.