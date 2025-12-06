DTC’s average monthly income nearly Rs 94 crore for April-October

NEW DELHI: Pulling out of the losses incurred in previous years and having navigated challenges effectively, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has accelerated its income generation and receipts.

DTC has recorded an average monthly income of Rs 93.96 crore from April 2025 to October 2025 in the current fiscal year, compared to Rs 68.54 crore during the previous financial year 2024–25, officials said on Friday.

Under the category of Ticket Income, DTC registered Rs 220.33 crore between April and October 2025. Under the subsidy against Pink Tickets, the Corporation received Rs 235.56 crore, reflecting the continued success of the Delhi government’s free bus travel scheme for women, aimed at boosting safety, empowerment and access to jobs and education, officials added.

In the Special Hire category, DTC generated Rs 63.40 crore, while Sale of Passes contributed Rs 36.38 crore. Notably, DTC recorded Rs 102.04 crore under Miscellaneous Income (sale of scrap, interest earned, advertisement fee, rent receipt, penalty, LFB, others), further strengthening its overall financial performance.