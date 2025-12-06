Heavy traffic snarls Lutyens’ Delhi, southwestern parts amid Putin’s visit

NEW DELHI: Heavy traffic was witnessed in Lutyens’ Delhi and the southwestern parts of the capital on Friday evening, causing major inconvenience to commuters as extensive security arrangements were put in place for the two-day India visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Several key roads experienced long snarls, with vehicles crawling for hours. Radhika Singh, a resident of Gurugram, said she left her office near Connaught Place but got stuck in traffic in Lutyens’ Delhi. “It took me far longer than usual to cross Dhaula Kuan, and even after one-and-a-half hours, I was still stuck near Mahipalpur,” she said.

Another commuter reported severe congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, a crucial connector between southwest Delhi and Lutyens’ Delhi.

The slow traffic was attributed to heightened security arrangements as well as increased weekend movement. Many commuters also took to social media platform X to inform others about the traffic situation. One user said the Bijwasan area had remained choked for over an hour.