Metamorphosis on Paper

“The human body has always been central to artistic inquiry, but today it carries new questions — of identity, vulnerability, and belonging,” says Gayatri Singh, founder of Art Incept. “This show brings together artists who look at the figure not as an object, but as a living archive of emotion and experience. As a gallery committed to emerging voices, we hope this exhibition opens space for reflection, dialogue, and connection.”

In Babu’s works, nature becomes an equal presence alongside the body. “I’m not separating nature from humans — we’re part of it,” he says. “Sometimes a flower or a tree invites us in, connecting to our feelings and thoughts. For me, nature is healing, even if only certain parts speak to us.”

His drawings are primarily black and white, using charcoal and pencil — a medium he discovered during his BFA while experimenting with soot impressions from kerosene lamps and impressions of flowers and leaves. “Charcoal itself is a metaphor,” he explains. “It carries decay, growth, and transformation. It turns to dust, shifts, becomes something else — the drawing keeps changing. The medium is poetic and philosophical in itself.”